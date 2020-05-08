WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg construction company has come up with a creative solution for COVID-19 patients who need somewhere to self-isolate.

On Thursday, PCL Construction's Winnipeg location gave CTV News a tour of it’s new isolation pods. The pods are built out of shipping containers. The units are temporary and reusable.

The construction company said the units are hospital grade and are either 20 or 40 square feet, allowing for up to five beds.

"It doesn't look like a sea-can anymore," Monique Buckberger, the district manager for PCL Constructors Canada Winnipeg, told CTV News. "Sea-can" is shipping industry jargon which refers to the shipping containers carried by ocean-going vessels.

"It allows areas and regions that don't have facilities available to isolate patients, to potentially use one of these quarantine pods to be able to upscale the capacity that they have, enabling them to maintain an isolation unit within their facility or in their town."

PCL said it takes about two weeks to make the units, adding it can make about 20 units at one time.

Buckberger said the company has just released the marketing material for the units on Thursday. She said they have been having discussions with several health authorities, First Nations' groups and the Red Cross.