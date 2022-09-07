Winnipeg contestant on Amazing Race Canada raising money for cancer research

A number of Winnipeggers gathered at a local restaurant on Tuesday to watch the latest episode of the Amazing Race Canada, while also raising money for a worthy cause.

On Tuesday, an Amazing Race Canada viewing party took place at Confusion Corner Drinks and Food to raise money for the Brain Cancer Foundation of Canada.

However, it wasn’t just fans of the show at Tuesday’s event, Winnipegger and Amazing Race contestant Catherine Wreford Ledlow was also in attendance to watch the episode.

“We packed this restaurant, Confusion Corner. We sold a $5 donation to come. We sold 120 tickets and made $600 to donate to the Brain Cancer Foundation of Canada,” Wreford Ledlow said.

Wreford Ledlow is living with brain cancer. Nine years ago was told she had two to six years to live.

But Wreford Ledlow isn’t giving up, and is using this opportunity to raise money for research into the illness.

“We did this race to prove that brain cancer can’t stop me from doing what I want to do and pursuing things I need to do to get more research for brain cancer,” she said.

Wreford Ledlow said she is grateful for her cancer diagnosis as it allowed her to completely change her life.

“I want to inspire people to do the maximum they can do while they still can,” she said.

Wreford Ledlow and her teammate, Craig Ramsay, finished in first place in the most recent leg. The Amazing Race Canada airs Tuesdays on CTV.