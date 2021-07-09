WINNIPEG -- The City of Winnipeg could have a new chief administrative officer (CAO) later this month.

Following a lengthy search, a recruitment committee unanimously recommended Michael Jack for the position. Jack has 20 years of experience within the public service, including serving as the chief corporate services officer and deputy CAO.

If approved by city council, Jack will become CAO later on in July.

The search for a new CAO has been going on since Doug McNeil left the position in 2019.

Mayor Brian Bowman said the hiring process was delayed, in part, by the pandemic.

Michael Ruta is currently serving as the interim CAO.