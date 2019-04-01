A city neighbourhood is one step closer to becoming Winnipeg's first heritage conservation district.

The property and development committee approved a plan to make Armstrong's Point a heritage conservation district.

A report says the designation is meant to preserve and maintain the past.

It also means homeowners in the designated area must obtain a heritage permit before making changes to specific elements of their property.

A report says this is done to "guide" changes when they occur in the neighbourhood.

"Where demolitions or removal of character-defining elements are contemplated, applicants must submit permit drawings and information that include details of new buildings or modifications to existing buildings," the report says.

The heritage status requires final approval from council.