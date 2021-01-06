WINNIPEG -- A city councillor is calling for Winnipeggers to have a say on whether or not the city should reduce speed limits on residential streets.

Transcona Coun. Shawn Nason put forward a motion asking that a plebiscite be held during the next civic election. The motion will go to the Executive Policy Committee for consideration.

"I've heard loud and clear from my residents in Transcona, and many across the city, that they are not interested in lower speed limits in the residential areas," Nason said.

"This impacts each and every resident on our streets – be it good or bad. I think on this vote, they should have a voice."

He said the possibility of dropping the residential speed limit to 30 or 40 kilometres per hour has been discussed by members of council.

Nason said if the city really wanted to reduce speeding, it would try to reduce the infractions – such as using speed humps and building the environment differently – instead of relying on photo enforcement.

"Time and time again, the same areas are showing up as problem areas. If we truly want to address the safety aspect, we would be doing something to reduce the infractions in those areas."

Nason said if the motion fails at EPC or Council, then he will look at other measures to make sure Winnipeg voters get a say on the issue.