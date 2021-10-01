Winnipeg councillor driving home benefits of the zipper merge
A Winnipeg city councillor is trying to drive home the benefits of zipper merging.
Coun. Matt Allard has pushed for the practice twice before, but is hoping the third time is the charm.
“We can see it’s catching on. Anecdotally I hear it’s catching on. Some people are doing it, but we still have that problem of most people getting into the lane that remains open, and that results in very long lines, and it results in a lot of traffic disruption along the line,” said Allard.
Allard tabled a motion this week, seconded by Coun. Scott Gillingham, to add signage directing people to zipper merge in construction zones in Winnipeg.
“One thing that’s known about zipper merge is that it will reduce the line 40 per cent approximately,” said Allard. “What that does, especially in an urban environment, is it frees up all of those intersections prior that are being slowed down by these long lineups.”
He said if signage can be put up, it would help it to become the norm for Winnipeggers.
“Given the culture in Winnipeg, some people feel like that’s cutting the line, so you can see dirty looks and sometimes when you enter the merge point, it can sometimes be difficult to merge into the available lane at the point of construction.”
Allard said the signage would be a low-cost solution towards better traffic circulation in Winnipeg during construction season. He said the best-case scenario would be council approving the motion next month, which would then give the public service the authority to ask the province for permission to get the new signs authorized.
In the past, Allard proposed a zipper merge pilot, which was approved and did occur. At the time, it used variable messaging and signage directing people to zipper merge. However, the report on the pilot project showed it had limited success. Allard said there was no follow-up afterwards because the public service said it was a provincial responsibility and driver education.
His second attempt at getting the zipper merge to be the norm was when he printed stickers that read, “I zipper merge, and so should you.” He said he handed those out to people, and still has a few left for anyone who wants them.
“This I hope will be the final thing that we need to do to convince Winnipeggers to zipper merge because it’s going to say so right on the signage.”
Allard’s hoping if council approves his motion, the signage can be put up during the 2022 construction season.
Winnipeg Top Stories
-
WATCH FULL PROCEEDINGS
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
NEW | Pfizer says it has submitted initial COVID-19 vaccine trial data for kids to Health Canada
Pfizer says it has submitted initial trial data for the use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children aged five to 11 to Health Canada.
Trudeau accused of 'callousness' for heading to Tofino instead of reconciliation events
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau faced backlash Friday over his decision to fly to British Columbia to spend time with his family on the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.
UPDATED | Unvaccinated Manitobans to face slew of new public health rules ahead of Thanksgiving
The Manitoba government introduced new public health orders set to take effect next week, which will create new restrictions on gatherings for those who are unvaccinated. Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, said fully immunized residents and those under the age of 12 will be largely unaffected by the orders.
Feds gauge J&J vaccine interest among provinces, after requests from the West
The federal government is gauging interest among provinces and territories for shipments of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine, after Alberta, Saskatchewan, and B.C. make requests for the viral vector shot.
Police recover body, make arrest in alleged murder of missing Ontario couple
An arrest has been made and one body has been recovered in the alleged murder of an Ontario couple who disappeared earlier this month, police say.
Health Canada working to review Merck's experimental COVID-19 pill treatment
Health Canada says it is working with international counterparts to review an experimental pill from drugmaker Merck, which the company reports can reduce hospitalizations and deaths by half in patients sick with COVID-19.
UPDATED | Peter Nygard consents to extradition to U.S., as he faces new sexual assault charges in Toronto
Former Canadian fashion mogul Peter Nygard will be extradited to the U.S. to face sex trafficking and racketeering charges in New York, court heard, on the same day Toronto police charged him with multiple sexual assaults.
B.C. expands school mask mandate to all K-12 students
Amid growing pressure from parents and teachers, the B.C. government has expanded its school mask mandate to include all students from kindergarten through Grade 12.
COVID-19 in Alberta: 1,630 new cases Friday, ICU numbers remain steady
Alberta reported 1,630 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, as active cases declined slightly to 20,215.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP locate allegedly stolen car with baby inside
A man is in custody after he allegedly stole a car with a baby inside.
-
'Everything was decided for us': Saskatoon long term care resident describes 'inhumane' hardships of COVID-19 lockdowns
At one point during the COVID-19 pandemic, Debi Funk wanted to see her daughter. Instead of being allowed to do so, the Sherbrooke Community Centre resident says she was referred to a psychiatrist.
-
Sask. reports 700th COVID-19 death, 470 new cases
Saskatchewan reported 470 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday as the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital jumped to 313, breaking a record set on Tuesday.
Regina
-
Sask. businesses adapt to proof of COVID-19 vaccination, negative test mandate
As of Friday, a variety of businesses in Saskatchewan now require visitors to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test for entry, forcing owners and staff to make some adjustments.
-
Sask. reports 700th COVID-19 death, 470 new cases
Saskatchewan reported 470 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday as the number of COVID-19 patients in hospital jumped to 313, breaking a record set on Tuesday.
-
Sask. calls for antibody treatments, Johnson & Johnson vaccines from federal government
Saskatchewan is asking the federal government to make efforts to acquire the COVID-19 monoclonal antibody treatments or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Calgary
-
'I cry before my shifts': Calgary ICU nurse dies of suspected drug overdose following frontline abuse
Season Foremsky is being remembered for her kind and caring personality, as someone who would do anything for her two little girls and loved to make others smile.
-
Paid actors, fake numbers and bribery: How conspiracy is stalling Alberta's vaccination efforts
Misinformation about the pandemic and COVID-19 vaccinations has surged in Alberta, alongside a deadly fourth wave.
-
Alberta Review Board clears the way for Brentwood killer to transition to group home
The Alberta Review Board has cleared the way for a mentally ill man who fatally stabbed five young people at a Calgary house party to transition to a group home.
Edmonton
-
COVID-19 in Alberta: 1,630 new cases Friday, ICU numbers remain steady
Alberta reported 1,630 new cases of COVID-19 Friday, as active cases declined slightly to 20,215.
-
Edmonton mayoral candidates: Cheryll Watson
While many mayoral candidates vying for votes have previous experience as city councillors, Cheryll Watson believes her business knowledge and outsider perspective will help propel Edmonton forward.
-
'I don't want to die': Saskatchewan woman scared after surgery in Alberta cancelled
A Saskatchewan woman says she is worried she will lose her eyesight or possibly die after a surgery scheduled in Alberta for a rare cancer in her face was cancelled because she's not a resident and hospitals are overwhelmed with COVID-19 patients.
Toronto
-
Ontario university will not allow unvaccinated students who normally learn in-person to take online courses
An Ontario university says it will not allow students who normally learn in-person to take part in online courses this fall if they have not been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.
-
Police searching for man who allegedly took dirty diapers from Toronto daycare
A man who allegedly removed a number of dirty diapers from a Toronto daycare last week is wanted by police.
-
Toronto to extend mask bylaw into 2022 amid fourth COVID-19 wave
The City of Toronto is extending its temporary mask bylaw into 2022 as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.
Montreal
-
Quebec must acknowledge systemic racism and eliminate it, says coroner’s report into Joyce Echaquan's death
The coroner investigating the death of Atikamekw mother Joyce Echaquan says it's important that the Quebec government 'acknowledge the existence of systemic racism within our institutions and make a commitment to help eliminate it.'
-
Election recount called in Quebec riding after Liberals flag 'potential anomaly' with a ballot box
With fewer than 300 votes separating the winner from the runner up on election night and a 'potential anomaly' with a ballot box, a recount has been called in the Quebec riding of Châteauguay–Lacolle.
-
Quebec police release surveillance videos of pick-up truck involved in fatal hit-and-run
Quebec provincial police have released surveillance of a vehicle of interest in connection with a collision that killed a 16-year-old pedestrian on Wednesday in Saint-Lin-Laurentides, a small city approximately 60 kilometres north of Montreal.
Ottawa
-
No Santa Claus parades in Ottawa for the second straight year
The city of Ottawa is not issuing permits for Santa Claus parades because crowds cannot be controlled and it is virtually impossible for volunteers to check vaccination status.
-
Mixing of cohorts at lunch and recess leading to COVID-19 exposures in schools, Ottawa's top doctor says
Two schools, St. Benedict Elementary School and École élémentaire catholique Marius-Barbeau, are currently closed due to COVID-19 cases.
-
Ontario makes it mandatory for long-term care staff, volunteers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by Nov. 15
Ontario will now make it mandatory for long-term care staff, support workers and volunteers to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-November.
Northern Ontario
-
Canadore prof fired after investigation shows he was paid for extra teaching time he didn't deliver
A Canadore College professor has lost his job after the school found out he didn’t teach extra course hours he had requested and been paid to deliver.
-
Grass-fed butter and cheese becoming popular in the north
Thornloe Cheese offers both grass fed butter and cheese and receives all of its product from farmers in the northeast
-
Sault artist featured in international publication
What started out as a hobby for a Sault Ste. Marie artist has landed her in the pages of the British edition of Vogue Magazine.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia reports 77 new COVID-19 cases over the last two days, for a total of 240
Nova Scotia is reporting 77 new cases of COVID-19 and 61 recoveries over the last two days, bringing the active case count to 240.
-
One COVID-19 related-death; 85 new cases in New Brunswick Friday
New Brunswick is reporting a COVID-19 related death and 85 new cases on Friday.
-
Nova Scotia teacher arrested for sexual assault, child luring
A teacher in Fall River, N.S. has been arrested for sexual assault and child luring, following an investigation by the Nova Scotia RCMP.
Kitchener
-
Police investigating reported shooting near Fischer-Hallman Road and Queen's Boulevard
Police are investigating reports of a shooting near Fischer-Hallman Road and Queen's Boulevard in Kitchener.
-
King of Polka Walter Ostanek returns to KW Oktoberfest
The Canadian King of Polka made his triumphant return to Kitchener-Waterloo Oktoberfest on Friday night.
-
Kitchener Rangers player benched for not complying with OHL's vaccination policy
One player with the Kitchener Rangers won't be on the ice this season because he isn't vaccinated against COVID-19.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Metrotown mall in Burnaby evacuated after unconfirmed reports of gunshots
Police were on scene at Metrotown and the nearby SkyTrain Station in Burnaby, B.C. on Friday afternoon due to reports of gunshots.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | COVID-19 update: 714 cases, 11 more deaths, BCCDC says
B.C. has added another 714 cases of COVID-19 to its total over the last 24 hours, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.
-
B.C.'s overdose crisis: Meet the 'hero' dog saving people's lives
When Trey Helten was given a puppy as a gift, he had no idea his new four-legged friend, Zelda, would eventually learn to help save people’s lives.
Vancouver Island
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Vancouver Island adds 56 new COVID-19 cases in final update of the week
The cases were among 714 new cases found across the province over the past 24 hours.
-
B.C. creating new COVID-19 isolation spaces for Victoria homeless
The B.C. government, in partnership with the City of Victoria and Island Health, is planning to create 50 new spaces where people with COVID-19 can isolate if they are unsheltered.
-
Trudeau accused of 'callousness' for heading to Tofino during reconciliation events
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is facing backlash over his decision to fly to British Columbia to spend time with his family on the first National Day of Truth and Reconciliation.