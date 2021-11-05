Winnipeg councillor proposes waiving cost of cemetery plots for veterans

Winnipeg -

A Winnipeg city councillor wants the city to provide veterans with cemetery plots at no cost.

Fields of honour are reserved only for the internment of people with qualified military service. Here in Winnipeg, they can be found at the Brookside and Transcona cemeteries.

Transcona City Councillor Shawn Nason proposed a motion asking for an amendment to the bylaw to waive the cost of field of honour interments. The motion was seconded by Coun. Scott Gillingham (St. James).

The city’s public service will now report back on what bylaw amendments are needed and the annual average cost estimate of the change.