Winnipeg councillor wanting province to review, expand photo radar in the city

Winnipeg's police board chair thinks it might be time to expand the use of photo radar.

Coun. Markus Chambers wants the province to do a long-called for review of the program that has been in place for 23 years.

This comes as the Winnipeg Police Service is surveying the public about moving mobile photo radar vehicles beyond school and construction zones.

The survey is asking if Winnipeggers would support or oppose radar at other locations where there are high rates of collisions and speeding.

"The way the legislation is written right now is very prescriptive," said Chambers.

Chambers and the WPS have been calling on the province to review the program, including the 49 intersection cameras.

He said the current technology is dated and the city has grown, so he'd like to see it expand to neighbourhoods that didn't exist two decades ago.

"It's a matter of looking at the data that's collected through a comprehensive review and looking at whether it should be deployed on collector streets and residential streets to improve safety."

In a statement, Lisa Naylor, the Minister of Transportation, said the province has been talking with police about the issue.

"Our government is ready to work collaboratively to determine the best route forward for this program," the statement reads.

Not everyone is in favour of expanding the program.

"I think it's more about money. I think there's more to it than just if you're going a little bit over the speed limit or if you didn't quite catch the yellow," said Isaac Nimmagadda, whose aunt recently received a $203 ticket.

New technology could catch distracted drivers and also target excessive noises like loud mufflers, Chambers said.

CTV News Winnipeg did reach out to the Winnipeg Police Service and have not heard back.