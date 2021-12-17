Winnipeg councillor wants city to consider vaccine requirements for film sets

One Winnipeg councillor wants the city to consider implementing a COVID-19 vaccine requirement for film productions seeking a permit.

Coun. Shawn Nason put forward the motion, saying he wants everyone who works on a film set, including local actors and crew members, to have at least one dose of the vaccine.

He said he hopes the motion will spark discussion and debate among the protection committee regarding the importance of vaccination in the film industry and those visiting Winnipeg as part of the industry.

“A level playing field is what I’m looking for,” he said on Thursday.

“To have everyone that’s on these sets be vaccinated with at least one dose.”

Nason noted he understands that people in the film industry are tested regularly for COVID-19.

“But that’s not a confirmation that they’re being vaccinated as part of (the) production,” he said.

“Vaccination is the key, that’s what we’ve been told time and time again by public health.”

He said this requirement is important in light of the new Omicron variant, which he notes is spreading rapidly.

“The film industry in Manitoba is an economic engine for our province, and I don’t want to see things adversely, negatively impacted,” Nason said.

“I want to put assurances that our industry is safe and the performers that are undertaking it and the crews that work on it are also equally protected.”

The protection committee will review Nason’s motion in January.