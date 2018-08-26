As firefighters worked to extinguish the flames, neighbours stepped up to help people forced out of their suites by the fire.

One couple with six children watched helplessly as the flames tore through their home and destroyed everything inside.

As people escaped the inferno neighbours awoke early Sunday morning to the sound of fire trucks and an apartment building engulfed in flames.

"It was up in flames at 6 a.m," said nearby resident Ernie Yakiwchuk.

When he and his wife Gwen saw a young couple with a baby standing on the street outside the burning building Yakiwchuk opened up his heart and his home.

"I asked them if they had any place to go and they didn't so I said you're welcome to come to our place," said Yakiwchuk. “People walk by and don’t do nothing but I had to stop and take them in, see if they needed help. They did”

That family is Anthony Johnston, Leanne Nacionales and their six children ranging in age from one month to 17-years-old.

Yakiwchuk and his wife made the family breakfast and even made a run to Walmart to pick up diapers, sleepers and a blanket for the baby.

The family of eight lived on the third floor in the south portion of the building and lost everything in the fire.

"They were very thankful that all of their children were safe and that they had only lost their belongings,” said Yakiwchuk.

Johnston said his family didn't have tenant insurance.

He said his 10-year-old daughter smelled smoke, heard a fire alarm going off and woke him up. Had it not been for her he's not sure if the family would've got out alive.

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service assistant chief Mark Reshaur said an emergency social services worker with the city is helping the family.

They're staying in a hotel and they've been in touch with the Canadian Red Cross for additional assistance.

"It's a difficult thing to accept,” said Yakiwchuk. “Especially with a family of so many children, they have so many children so it's tough to start all over again for them."

Yakiwchuk exchanged phone numbers with Johnston and Nacionales and plans to stay in touch.

He had never met the couple before but Nacionales recognized a photo of his daughter on the wall in their home -- turns out the two women used to work together.

"So it's a very small world,” said Yakiwchuk.

A friendship formed through a gesture of kindness.

Making a difficult day a bit easier for people who have to start rebuilding their lives in the wake of the fire.