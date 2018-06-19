An attempt at standing up for the greater good fell flat for a Winnipeg couple.

Vivian Muska and Susan Mulvaney say they witnessed a case of animal abuse and when they tried to follow up with Winnipeg police, they were dismissed.

Last week, the couple said they saw their neighbour punch his dog in the head.

"Extremely traumatic for both of us,” said Mulvaney “We've both been suffering PTSD-like symptoms.”

Muska and Mulvaney reported the incident to Winnipeg police over the phone.

A day later, still concerned, they went to their local police station.

They said they were told there was no proof the dog had been harmed and the case was closed. Mulvaney started recording the conversation.

"So you're going to dictate how everybody disciplines their animals?” said a police officer at the station.

“I punch my dog,” he said.

Muska and Mulvaney said the way they were treated at the station was degrading.

“Ridiculed … mocked, laughed at,” said Muska

“Denied access to law enforcement,” said Mulvaney.

Video of the conversation was posted online and has been viewed more than 60,000 times.

Muska and Mulvaney want to raise awareness about their experience, and wish they'd received better service.

"I was shocked," said Mulvaney. “I believe responsible citizens have to participate in society, report crime where they see it."

Comment being ‘reviewed’

Winnipeg police said the comments are being reviewed by the professional standards unit.

The unit reports to the police chief and has a mandate to maintain the integrity of the Winnipeg police service. It is also responsible for managing complaints against members – including complaints about employee conduct - and provides training to members.

Police said the officer in the video is on a pre-scheduled leave.

Winnipeg Police Association responds

'In my experience there is a difference between discipline and abuse, and we would hope that no one is abusing animals or people," Winnipeg Police Association vice-president George Van Mackelbergh said in a phone call Tuesday with CTV News.

"In all fairness we don't know what the conversation was before or after his comments. At this time we have no comment as the investigation is ongoing."