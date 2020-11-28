WINNIPEG -- A local craft vendor has found a unique way to sell its holiday items despite craft sales being cancelled due to COVID-19.

The Flower Gals, a trio of local craft vendors, decided to focus on online sales this holiday season, with the pandemic still in full swing.

Carly Baril, along with her mom and sister-in-law, started the craft business two years ago by making paper flowers. Together, they've increased their product line and built a strong customer following.

"For us, we love interacting with people, and people come to see us every year at craft sales for our product," said Baril.

This year, instead of their annual charity craft sale, The Flower Gals are hosting an online auction on Facebook for people to purchase Christmas gifts.

"All of our stuff is set up just as it would be at a normal craft sale," Baril said. "Everything is labelled and numbered, and people can tune in live and order today."

Despite the hardships that COVID-19 has brought, The Flower Gals are making light of the situation and creating some quarantine-themed ornaments.

Quarantine themed Christmas ornaments made by The Flower Gals. (Source: Facebook/The Flower Gals)

"We just want everyone to stay home, support local and support everyone in Winnipeg because it's important to us," said Baril.

Proceeds from the auction are going towards Popcorn and Binkies Rescue Haven, a Winnipeg based small animal rescue and foster home.

-With files from CTV’s Michael D’Alimonte