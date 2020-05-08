WINNIPEG -- Fires in the North End and St. Norbert kept Winnipeg fire crews busy Wednesday evening.

A fire, first reported at 8:07 p.m. in the 600 block of Bannerman Avenue, broke out at a one-and-a- half storey home.

Firefighters attacked the blaze from inside the building and were able to bring it under control within half an hour.

No one was hurt and the occupants were able to escape the flames without assistance.

In a news release, firefighters said first observations suggested the fire was likely the result of keeping combustibles too close to a water heater. The release cautioned residents to keep combustibles away from heat sources.

Also on Wednesday evening, firefighters responded to two incidents in St. Norbert.

Faulty wiring is blamed for a fire reported just after 7 p.m. in a multi-family complex on Le Maire Street.

That fire was extinguished quickly.

At 10:35 p.m. that evening, crews were drawn to a fire in a two-storey duplex in the 200 block of Houde Drive.

That fire was put out in about half an hour and all occupants escaped on their own.

The cause of the Houde Drive fire is under investigation. No damage estimates are available at this time.