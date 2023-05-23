Winnipeg crews respond to 3 fires in 8-hour span

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was kept busy on Monday, responding to three unrelated fires around the city.

The first fire took place around 4:30 a.m. at a two-storey, multi-family residence in the 100 block of Lansdowne Avenue.

When crews got to the scene, they found smoke coming from the home. Firefighters went into the residence to attack the fire, which was declared under control at 4:51 a.m.

Everyone inside the house got out safely and no one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation and there are no damage estimates at this time.

The City of Winnipeg’s emergency social services team helped displaced residents find temporary accommodations.

The WFPS was called to the second fire at a home on Dumfries Place just after 8:50 a.m.

Once they got to the scene, crews found heavy black smoke coming from the house. Firefighters attacked the flames from inside the home, declaring the fire under control by 9:13 a.m.

Everyone inside the home safely evacuated before crews got to the scene and no one was physically hurt.

According to the city, the preliminary observations show the fire was accidental and caused by an electrical issue. No damage estimates are available at the time.

Crews responded to the third fire at a three storey apartment building in the 200 block of Cathedral Avenue around 12:40 p.m.

Firefighters at the scene found smoke coming from the building. Crews attacked the fire from inside the structure and got the fire under control by 1:20 p.m.

Everyone inside the building safely evacuated and no one was hurt. Winnipeg’s emergency social services team helped those displaced by the fire to find temporary accommodations.

There are no damage estimates at this time, but the fire is believed to have been accidental and caused by the improper use of incense.

Residents are reminded to be cautious when using incense or candles and to follow the proper safety precautions, including never leaving candles or incense unattended; using non-combustible candleholders or incense bases; avoiding putting lit candles and incense into drafty areas; and keeping candles and incense away from flammable materials.