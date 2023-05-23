Winnipeg crews respond to 3 fires in 8-hour span
The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was kept busy on Monday, responding to three unrelated fires around the city.
The first fire took place around 4:30 a.m. at a two-storey, multi-family residence in the 100 block of Lansdowne Avenue.
When crews got to the scene, they found smoke coming from the home. Firefighters went into the residence to attack the fire, which was declared under control at 4:51 a.m.
Everyone inside the house got out safely and no one was injured. The cause of the fire is under investigation and there are no damage estimates at this time.
The City of Winnipeg’s emergency social services team helped displaced residents find temporary accommodations.
The WFPS was called to the second fire at a home on Dumfries Place just after 8:50 a.m.
Once they got to the scene, crews found heavy black smoke coming from the house. Firefighters attacked the flames from inside the home, declaring the fire under control by 9:13 a.m.
Everyone inside the home safely evacuated before crews got to the scene and no one was physically hurt.
According to the city, the preliminary observations show the fire was accidental and caused by an electrical issue. No damage estimates are available at the time.
Crews responded to the third fire at a three storey apartment building in the 200 block of Cathedral Avenue around 12:40 p.m.
Firefighters at the scene found smoke coming from the building. Crews attacked the fire from inside the structure and got the fire under control by 1:20 p.m.
Everyone inside the building safely evacuated and no one was hurt. Winnipeg’s emergency social services team helped those displaced by the fire to find temporary accommodations.
There are no damage estimates at this time, but the fire is believed to have been accidental and caused by the improper use of incense.
Residents are reminded to be cautious when using incense or candles and to follow the proper safety precautions, including never leaving candles or incense unattended; using non-combustible candleholders or incense bases; avoiding putting lit candles and incense into drafty areas; and keeping candles and incense away from flammable materials.
Winnipeg Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | No public inquiry into foreign interference: Special rapporteur Johnston to undertake 'public hearings'
A public process is required on the issue of foreign interference, special rapporteur David Johnston says, but not in the form of a public inquiry.
Companies in China want 'clarity' after security rule changes, raids on consultants
Foreign companies in China are uncertain about what they are allowed to do following police raids on consulting firms and want "greater clarity" about how newly expanded national security and other rules will be enforced, a foreign business group said Tuesday.
Chemicals in stain removers, paint linked to Parkinson's disease in new study
A new study shows being exposed to a chemical found in paint, stain removers and wood finishes could increase a person’s likelihood of developing Parkinson's disease.
How will migrants integrate into Canadian society? This 7-year program hopes to find out
As Canada looks to meet ambitious immigration targets, researchers from across the country are undertaking a multi-million dollar study of how migrants are integrating into Canadian society.
Truth Tracker: Fake image of Pentagon explosion briefly sends jitters through stock market
An image of black smoke billowing next to a bureaucratic-looking building spread across social media Monday morning, with the claim that it showed an explosion near the Pentagon.
Ray Stevenson, of 'Rome' and 'Thor' movies, dies at 58
Ray Stevenson, who played the villainous British governor in 'RRR,' an Asgardian warrior in the 'Thor' films, and a member of the 13th Legion in HBO's 'Rome,' has died. He was 58.
Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez are engaged
Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his partner Lauren Sánchez are engaged, a source close to the couple tells CNN.
Number of wildfires in Alberta drops over cooler, wet long weekend
Rain over the long weekend helped some 2,900 wildland firefighters and support staff in Alberta. Cooler temperatures this week could help even more, officials say.
Ottawa announces revamp of trusted-traveller program to speed up airport lines
The federal government is rolling out a revamp of its trusted-traveller program to help clear clogged airports as the summer travel season kicks off.
Regina
-
Tribute concert memoralizes Pat Steel, long-time vocalist for Regina's Bob Moyer Big Band
It's a sound that once attracted huge crowds to dance halls across the country. The Bob Moyer Big Band first serenaded Regina audiences in the 1950s and is one of the few remaining from that era.
-
RCMP to reflect on painful history as Canada's police service on 150th anniversary
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau marked the 150th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police on Tuesday by acknowledging mistakes the force has made in the past, and expressing hope for change.
-
2023 Cathedral Village Arts Festival kicks off in Regina
The 32nd annual Cathedral Villages Arts Festival opened with a splash Monday morning with its kick-off parade, officially starting a week of community activities and live performances.
Saskatoon
-
Farewell video for embattled Prince Albert police chief pulled down after 'persistent harassment'
A video posted to Twitter thanking former Prince Albert Police Chief Jonathan Bergen for his service was taken down Monday, following “persistent harassment.”
-
Missing man in northern Sask. found safe, RCMP say
A man in northern Saskatchewan recently reported missing has been found safe, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.
-
Saskatoon police Taser man after he allegedly smashed up vehicles
Saskatoon police say officers used a Taser to subdue a man who was beating vehicles with a blunt weapon on Saturday.
Northern Ontario
-
Sentencing delayed in fatal North Bay shooting
The family of a victim in a fatal North Bay shooting in 2018 has to wait a little longer for justice as the sentencing hearing for one of the two men responsible has been delayed again.
-
Sudbury suspects charged with drug and weapons offences, one linked to sports bar murder
Greater Sudbury Police have charged two men in what started as a theft investigation that grew to include drug and weapons charges.
-
Sudbury, Ont., police respond to 'noise' complaint, end up joining basketball game
It turns out that the sound of children playing outside is not a reason to make a police complaint.
Edmonton
-
Advance polls for Alberta election open today, following long weekend rallies
Advance polls open today as Alberta's election campaign continues in the final week before voting day on May 29.
-
Driver reported for dangerous driving before fatal crash on Highway 22: RCMP
A driver died in a crash with a semi near Drayton Valley on Saturday.
-
Number of wildfires in Alberta drops over cooler, wet long weekend
Rain over the long weekend helped some 2,900 wildland firefighters and support staff in Alberta. Cooler temperatures this week could help even more, officials say.
Toronto
-
Canada revamps trusted-traveller program at several airports
Canada is revamping a trusted-traveller program next month at several airports across the country, the federal minister of transportation announced on Tuesday.
-
Kyle Dubas releases statement in wake of firing by Maple Leafs: 'We roll from here'
Former Maple Leafs general manager Kyle Dubas -- fired last week to end a stunning five-day stretch in the wake of Toronto's second-round playoff exit -- released a statement Monday on Twitter, but didn't get into specifics regarding his dismissal.
-
Man seriously injured after daytime shooting in Toronto
One man has been rushed to hospital via emergency run following a shooting in Toronto’s Eglinton West neighbourhood this afternoon.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Calgary Flames name Craig Conroy as next general manager
The Calgary Flames have officially announced Craig Conroy as the team's new general manager.
-
Advance polls for Alberta election open today, following long weekend rallies
Advance polls open today as Alberta's election campaign continues in the final week before voting day on May 29.
-
Lethbridge man charged in aggravated sexual assault
Lethbridge police say a 59-year-old man faces charges after a woman was found in the basement of a home last week.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Sharron Prior murder: Police confirm perpetrator of 1975 Montreal cold case
The murder of Montreal teenager Sharron Prior has been solved, 48 years later. Biological tests have 100 per cent confirmed that Franklin Maywood Romine, born on April 2, 1946, was the killer that police had been trying to identify for nearly five decades.
-
Weekend closures on Highway 20 aren't going anywhere. Here's what to expect
If your perfect summer Saturday involves a breezy drive across Highway 20, you might want to reconsider; construction will continue throughout the season and will likely cause some traffic jams.
-
Verification of short-term rental listings should be done by the government, Airbnb says
Airbnb said it is ready to remove all illegal accommodation listings on its site, but the company believes that it is the responsibility of the government to verify the compliance of offers.
Ottawa
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | No public inquiry into foreign interference: Special rapporteur Johnston to undertake 'public hearings'
A public process is required on the issue of foreign interference, special rapporteur David Johnston says, but not in the form of a public inquiry.
-
Canada revamps trusted-traveller program at several airports
Canada is revamping a trusted-traveller program next month at several airports across the country, the federal minister of transportation announced on Tuesday.
-
Ontario youth camp employee facing charges linked to alleged sex assaults in Ottawa in 1990s
Ottawa police have charged a man from Minneapolis, Minn. in connection with a sexual assault investigation dating back to the late 1990s when he worked at an Ontario youth leadership camp.
Atlantic
-
N.S. lifts Health Protection Act order, ends weekly COVID-19 reports
Nova Scotia is making changes to how COVID-19 is reported and managed in the province.
-
N.B. restaurant owner disappointed duck egg protection efforts thwarted by alleged thief
A Fredericton restaurant owner is frustrated their efforts to protect a duck nest have been thwarted by an alleged egg thief over the weekend.
-
Man acquitted of N.S. sex assault because court couldn't identify suspect
A judge has acquitted a Halifax man charged in a 2018 sexual assault after concluding the accused couldn't be clearly identified as one of two rapists.
Kitchener
-
'He’s missed by so many people': Nathan’s friend speaks up as the search for the vulnerable man continues
As the search for a vulnerable man enters its 12th day, a friend of his is speaking on-camera for the first time.
-
Man arrested after fireworks shot into crowds of people at Victoria Park: Police
Waterloo regional police have arrested two people and say several more investigations are ongoing after officers were dispatched to Kitchener’s Victoria Park on Monday evening.
-
Closing arguments begin at Kitchener murder trial
Ager Hasan has admitted to killing his ex-girlfriend Melinda Vasilije on April 28, 2017, but says she attacked him first and after stabbing her twice, he blacked out.
Vancouver
-
B.C. police watchdog investigates in-custody death of Vancouver man, VPD staff member suspended with pay
A man who was seriously injured during an arrest in Vancouver earlier this month has died, B.C.’s police watchdog has confirmed.
-
Man arrested after shots fired during police incident in Chilliwack, house torched
A 29-year-old man has been arrested in Chilliwack, following a terrifying police incident that forced a neighbourhood to shelter in place.
-
Rain dampens danger of wildfires in northeastern B.C., evacuation orders lifted
All evacuation orders related to wildfires in northeastern British Columbia have now been lifted or downgraded to evacuation alerts as heavy rain eases the fire danger.
Vancouver Island
-
RCMP bomb disposal team called to Courtenay
Members of an RCMP bomb disposal unit successfully dealt with an unusual situation in Courtenay Monday evening.
-
Victoria plans $1M downtown makeover
City council has directed staff to come up with a revitalization plan for the downtown core, using revenue from recently increased parking fees.
-
Investor-occupants made up almost 10% of B.C. homeowners in 2020: Statistics Canada
Investor-occupants made up almost 10 per cent of homeowners in British Columbia in 2020, Statistics Canada said Tuesday.