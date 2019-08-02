

CTV News Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service had a busy morning on Friday, when it was called to three fires in just over two hours, according to the City of Winnipeg.

Around 1:20 a.m., firefighters were called to a commercial structure in the 400 block Dufferin Avenue, where they found several vehicles on fire. Crews quickly got the fire under control.

Then at around 3 a.m., crews went to a rooming house in the 400 block of William Avenue, where they found heavy black smoke coming out the front door. The fire was declared under control at 4:10 a.m.

Occupants of the home had escaped by the time crews arrived on scene, but reports showed that two people were unaccounted for and potentially trapped inside. The rooming house, which suffered significant damage, was searched and no one was found.

The city notes that two neighbouring homes were evacuated out of precaution. One home has some minor damage from the flames extending, but it was quickly extinguished.

Firefighters were called to the third fire in the back of the 1000 block of Pritchard Avenue at 3:25 a.m., where they discovered three garages that had gone up in flames. Crews attacked the fire, which was quickly knocked down.

All three fires are under investigation and no damage estimates are available at this time. The city said no one was hurt in the fire on Dufferin or on Pritchard.