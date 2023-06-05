Winnipeg crews respond to early-morning fire in city's North End

An early-morning fire in Winnipeg’s North End on Monday drew a major response from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

Firefighters were called to the scene at the corner of Manitoba Avenue and Aikins Street just before 2 a.m.

Images from the scene show flames coming out of the residential building as crews worked to extinguish the fire.

As of 5:50 a.m., Winnipeg police said crews remained on scene, but there were no road closures in the area.

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to the city for more information.