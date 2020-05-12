WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was on scene of a house fire Tuesday morning in the city’s King Edward neighbourhood.

Six fire trucks, one police cruiser and one ambulance could be seen at the home in the 300 block of Marjorie Street.

Firefighters were spotted going inside the home around 4:15 a.m.

Marjorie Street was blocked between Ness and Portage Avenues, but has since reopened.

This is a developing story, more details to come.

- With files from CTV’s Alex Brown