Winnipeg crews respond to early-morning West End fire

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to an early-morning fire on Thursday in the city’s West End.

According to the City of Winnipeg, crews were on scene of a fire at a home in the 800 block of Banning Street.

Crews working to extinguish the fire on Banning Street.

Video from the scene shows multiple firefighters using ladders and hoses to attack the fire from outside the home. The house looks to have sustained extensive damage, particularly to the roof and upper level.

The house on Banning sustained severe damage.

The city said it will be releasing more information on the fire later this morning.