WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to two fires early Sunday morning, with one resulting in a person being taken to hospital in unstable condition.

Crews were called to the first fire just before 2:45 a.m. at a two-storey commercial building in the 100 block of Provencher Boulevard.

Once at the scene, firefighters discovered heavy smoke coming from the building and attacked the fire from inside the structure.

The fire was under control by 4:30 a.m., though the structure was significantly damaged due to fire, smoke and water. No damage estimate is currently available.

No one was inside the building at the time of the fire, but two people from a neighbouring apartment suite were temporarily evacuated. No on was hurt.

According to the City of Winnipeg, the fire was caused accidentally from an electrical malfunction.

Crews were then called to the second fire just before 5 a.m. at a residential four-plex in the 500 block of Stella Avenue.

Firefighters once again found heavy smoke coming from the building and attacked the flames from inside. The fire was under control just before 5:20 a.m.

Everyone inside the building got out before fire crews arrived, but one person was assessed by paramedics and taken to the hospital in unstable condition. No one else was hurt.

The cause of the fire is being investigated and there are no damage estimates currently available.

The city reminds drivers that driving over a hose is an offence under the Highway Traffic Act, and that doing this can create unsafe conditions for fire crews and put others at risk.