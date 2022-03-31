Winnipeg dance group shipping body armour to Ukraine

A Winnipeg dance group is shipping body armour to Ukraine.

Zoloto Ukrainian Dancers Ensemble & Company said more than 100 protective vests are going overseas next week for Ukrainian defence efforts.

Treasurer Scott Gordon says on March 9, he met with Mayor Brian Bowman virtually to talk about Ukraine. Gordon says he discusses the need for tactical gear, and the mayor was enthusiastic to help.

Now, 126 body armour vests are being prepared to go to Lviv and will be distributed by Ukraine's defence forces.

Gordon says Winnipeggers have been donating to get the armour shipped.

He said the vests come from the city's supply and could be used in Ukraine by paramedics and firefighters.