Winnipeg defenceman Pionk suspended two games for knee-on-knee hit

Toronto Maple Leafs' Wayne Simmonds (24) is held back by officials as he tries to get to Winnipeg Jets' Logan Stanley (64) during the third period of NHL action in Winnipeg on Sunday December 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade Toronto Maple Leafs' Wayne Simmonds (24) is held back by officials as he tries to get to Winnipeg Jets' Logan Stanley (64) during the third period of NHL action in Winnipeg on Sunday December 5, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade

Winnipeg Top Stories