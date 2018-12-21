

CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg doctor, who pleaded guilty to professional misconduct, in October has given up his medical licence for five months.

On June 6, 2018 an investigation began into Dr. Ejaz Ahmad’s practice following reports of multiple botched circumcisions at the Children’s Hospital’s emergency department between 2016 and 2017.

According to a report done by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Manitoba, Ahmad completed a six-month surgical rotation while practicing in Pakistan between 1986 and 1997 where he performed circumcisions on neonates and infants. However, between 1997 and 2016 Ahmad did not perform any circumcisions.

Ahmad practiced medicine in Pakistan until 2003. In 2003, Ahmad undertook training in family medicine in Canada. In January of 2004, he was registered in the Manitoba Medical Registry – where he was licensed to practice family medicine.

The doctor says he was approached by parents in 2016 who wanted circumcisions performed. He agreed, despite what the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Manitoba describes as hesitancy arising from lack of confidence in his own abilities.

In the report, the college says that before returning to work Ahmad must complete a course in medical professionalism and ethics. He also must pay all costs from that course, the investigation and the inquiry totaling $24,427.60.

Ahmad can return to work in March of 2019.