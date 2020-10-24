WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg doctor is gaining notoriety on the popular app Tik Tok after posting about COVID-19.

Dr. Gigi Osler is a surgeon, former president of the Canadian Medical Association and now a viral Tik Tok star.

“I filmed a quick video in between patients and I put it out there without expecting any response,” said Osler.

The doc has posted dozens of videos about COVID-19 and how to stay safe, with one video gaining more than 23,000 views.

“To have that video go viral, as some would say, really means that it is a way to get these important public health messages out there,” she said.

The videos highlight key info about the virus and also demonstrate the fundamentals of staying safe like physical distancing. The concepts are frequently illustrated by her two dogs.

Osler is planning to keep making the videos and will soon be featuring the importance of getting a flu shot.

She said she won’t be lip-syncing or dancing on the app anytime soon.

-With files from CTV’s Maralee Caruso