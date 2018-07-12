A Winnipeg delivery driver is being praised by police for his quick action.

Jason Hildebrand was between job sites Wednesday, driving on Bannatyne Avenue near Princess Street when he saw a Winnipeg police officer sprinting down the block.

"I pulled up beside him and asked him if he needed a lift, and before I know it he's in the back of the half-ton truck," said Hildebrand.

The officer was searching for a suspect, and told Hildebrand he needed to get to Cumberland Avenue.

"He starts directing me. Which lanes, which streets to go down, and as I'm going I'm slowing down at red lights, and I'm going through them," said Hildebrand.

He said he has an excellent driving record, and has never gone through a red light before, making it one of the strangest moments for him. Hildebrand said he made sure he was being safe while going through intersections with the officer.

Along the way, they hit traffic jams, construction zones, and almost some branches.

"There's a bunch of big trees hanging over the top of the construction zone, so I yell out to him, 'You better duck!' And he's like, 'Got it!' and ducks."

The officer hopped off of the truck on Cumberland Avenue near Carlton Street.

"And before you know it, he was already out of the truck and running, yelling thank you as he's running away."

Winnipeg police said they don't like to involve the public if they don't have to.

"We definitely don't want to put the public at risk, especially in the middle of a call," said Const. Andrea Lefort.

Police said some officers wear up to 25 pounds of gear, which in the blazing heat can be exhausting.

Const. Lefort said the officer quickly paused before accepting the ride, but decided it was the best option.

"If it means we can get to the next location where this person is a little bit quicker and maybe get this person under arrest, then we'll definitely take the help," said Const. Lefort.

We would like to thank the kind citizen who provided one of our officers a ride during a lengthy foot pursuit downtown today. This aided in the apprehension of the suspect. We thank you!���� — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) July 11, 2018

Hildebrand said the whole journey lasted about five minutes.

"I had goosebumps. I was doing this, then by the time it was some he went running away, and I was like, 'Did that just happen? I can't believe I just did that.'"

Hildebrand said he was just doing the right thing.

"I'd do it again in a heartbeat. Yeah, definitely. If it's going to help the police officer and it's going to help the city, by all means."

A 20-year-old man has been charged with causing a disturbance.