WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg driver rescues passengers from burning van

    A paratransit van burns in Winnipeg's Southdale neighbourhood on Nov. 14, 2024. Lorne Mansky saw the van catching fire and helped passengers escape the burning van. (Lorne Mansky) A paratransit van burns in Winnipeg's Southdale neighbourhood on Nov. 14, 2024. Lorne Mansky saw the van catching fire and helped passengers escape the burning van. (Lorne Mansky)
    Share

    A Winnipeg driver was in the right place at the right time when a paratransit van caught fire Thursday morning.

    Lorne Mansky was driving to work on Beaverhill Boulevard in Southdale, when he noticed an orange flame coming from below a shared ride-service van stopped across from him at a four-way stop.

    “I honked my horn, tried to make the driver aware,” Mansky said. “He didn’t see me, so he proceeded down the street.”

    Mansky turned to follow the flaming van, trying to get the driver’s attention. Eventually, he was able to get the driver to stop the van.

    “When I informed the driver, an older gentleman, that his van was on fire, obviously, it was a bit of a shock,” he said. “He was completely unaware.”

    Mansky believes the van drove over a cardboard box, which got stuck under the vehicle and ignited. He said a bystander in the area was able to sweep the cardboard box out from beneath the van.

    However, the fire started up again when the hood of the van was opened up.

    “At that point, we were making some suggestions that we needed to get the passengers out of the vehicle,” Mansky said.

    Mansky, the driver, and the bystander were able to get the backdoor open. The driver was able to get one passenger out with the wheelchair ramp, but it soon wouldn’t work due to the fire. Mansky then found the manual pump handle while the driver disconnected the last passenger and helped get them to safety. Another passenger, who didn’t need a wheelchair, was able to get out.

    “It is a little emotional when you talk to one of them after the fact, and the guy wants to shake your hand and say, ‘Thanks for saving my life,’” Mansky said.

    Firefighters soon arrived and extinguished the fire.

    Mansky said he was thankful he could help.

    “I've been a member of a service club for 30 plus years. We believe in working with our communities and making our communities better,” he said. “What kind of a member would I be if I completely ignored somebody in such desperate need?”

    Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said there were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

    The city told CTV News Winnipeg that the vehicle was not a Transit Plus van. CTV News has tried to find the company that operates the vehicle.

    -With files from CTV’s Gary Robson

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Trump chooses anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as health secretary

    U.S. President-elect Donald Trump says he will nominate anti-vaccine activist Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to lead the Department of Health and Human Services, putting him in charge of a massive agency that oversees everything from drug, vaccine and food safety to medical research and the social safety net programs Medicare and Medicaid.

    Centre Block renovation facing timeline and budget 'pressures'

    The multi-billion-dollar renovation of parliament’s Centre Block building continues to be on time and on budget, but construction crews are facing 'pressures' when it comes to the deadline and total costs, according to the department in charge of the project.

    Measles cases in New Brunswick continue to climb

    The number of measles cases in New Brunswick continue to climb. Officials with New Brunswick’s Department of Health said as of Thursday, the number of confirmed cases since October has reached 43.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News