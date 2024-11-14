Winnipeg driver rescues passengers from burning van

A Winnipeg driver was in the right place at the right time when a paratransit van caught fire Thursday morning.

Lorne Mansky was driving to work on Beaverhill Boulevard in Southdale, when he noticed an orange flame coming from below a shared ride-service van stopped across from him at a four-way stop.

“I honked my horn, tried to make the driver aware,” Mansky said. “He didn’t see me, so he proceeded down the street.”

Mansky turned to follow the flaming van, trying to get the driver’s attention. Eventually, he was able to get the driver to stop the van.

“When I informed the driver, an older gentleman, that his van was on fire, obviously, it was a bit of a shock,” he said. “He was completely unaware.”

Mansky believes the van drove over a cardboard box, which got stuck under the vehicle and ignited. He said a bystander in the area was able to sweep the cardboard box out from beneath the van.

However, the fire started up again when the hood of the van was opened up.

“At that point, we were making some suggestions that we needed to get the passengers out of the vehicle,” Mansky said.

Mansky, the driver, and the bystander were able to get the backdoor open. The driver was able to get one passenger out with the wheelchair ramp, but it soon wouldn’t work due to the fire. Mansky then found the manual pump handle while the driver disconnected the last passenger and helped get them to safety. Another passenger, who didn’t need a wheelchair, was able to get out.

“It is a little emotional when you talk to one of them after the fact, and the guy wants to shake your hand and say, ‘Thanks for saving my life,’” Mansky said.

Firefighters soon arrived and extinguished the fire.

Mansky said he was thankful he could help.

“I've been a member of a service club for 30 plus years. We believe in working with our communities and making our communities better,” he said. “What kind of a member would I be if I completely ignored somebody in such desperate need?”

Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service said there were no injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

The city told CTV News Winnipeg that the vehicle was not a Transit Plus van. CTV News has tried to find the company that operates the vehicle.

-With files from CTV’s Gary Robson