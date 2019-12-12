WINNIPEG -- A Winnipeg driver had a frighting experience when – in the middle of an intersection – a suspect allegedly stabbed the hood of the vehicle and threatened to kill them.

The incident happened on Wednesday evening around 9 p.m. in the area of Pembina Highway and McGillivray Boulevard. Police said they were called for reports of a man swinging a knife in the middle of an intersection.

They were told the man stabbed the hood of a vehicle and threatened to kill the driver.

When the tactical support team arrived, the man confronted officers in a “fighting stance,” police said. He then dropped the knife and approached police. Police said the man did not listen to their commands – and so officers used a Taser to safely take the man in custody.

Jeremy Brad Barker, 35, is facing charges of uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm, possession of a weapon, mischief under $5,000 and obstructing enjoyment, and failure to comply with a probation order.

He has been detained in custody.