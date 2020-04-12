WINNIPEG -- The COVID-19 pandemic has led to the cancellation of gatherings large and small across Canada, and religious ceremonies are no exception.

The virus isn't stopping Easter and Passover celebrations in Manitoba, though, as many places of worship headed online.

Several Winnipeg churches held online services, including at the Calvary Temple, Christ Centered Worship Church, Joy Fountain Church, Cornerstone Baptist Church, Soul Sanctuary, Centrepoint Church, Eastview Community Church, Sherwood Park Lutheran Church, and Saint Benedict's Table.

Shaarey Zedek Synagogue also held a Shabbat morning service for Passover.

On Saturday, Dr. Brent Roussin, the chief provincial public health officer, stressed the importance of staying home as much as possible, specifically pointing out holidays.

"As the weather increases and there are many holiday celebrations that are usually planned, do not attend family gatherings," said Roussin.

THE VATICAN

For the first time ever, Easter services were held in Vatican City without the public.

The Vatican did, however, stream its Easter Sunday service, held at St. Peter's Basilica in Vatican City, on YouTube.

In his Easter address, Pope Francis urged political leaders to provide hope and opportunity to the millions of newly jobless.

READ MORE: Pope urges solidarity on an Easter of both joy, virus sorrow