WINNIPEG -- Anyone looking for a job in Winnipeg over the coming months, might have a bit of trouble.

According to the newest ManpowerGroup Employment Outlook Survey, employers in Winnipeg expect a quiet hiring period in the second quarter of 2020, which spans April 1 to June 30.

Scott Wiebe, from Manpower’s Winnipeg office, said the survey found that seven per cent of employers plan to hire during this quarter, while three per cent expect to cut back. Everyone else plans to keep their staffing levels the same during the second quarter.

“With seasonal variations removed from the data, Winnipeg’s second quarter Net Employment Outlook of +4% is a four percentage point decrease when compared to the previous quarterly Outlook,” said Wiebe in a news release.

“It is also a four percentage point decrease from the Outlook reported during the same time last year, indicating a subdued hiring pace for the upcoming months.”

Darlene Minatel, the country manager of ManpowerGroup Canada, said though there’s a lot of hiring going on in some regions of Canada, a lot of employers are keeping their plans modest because of skill shortages.

“The lack of available talent, especially in manufacturing, construction, and the skilled trades, is leading employers to invest more heavily in their current workforce, bridging staff into open roles and redesigning the employee experience to improve retention.”