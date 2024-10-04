Winnipeg entertainment fund tax revenue back to pre-pandemic level: report

The City of Winnipeg’s entertainment funding tax revenue is back to its normal level following the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a city report, the entertainment funding tax generated more than $2.1 million in 2023. The last time the city saw more than $2 million in revenue from this tax was in 2019.

The report shows that between 2020 and 2022, revenues generated by this tax saw a severe drop. In 2020, it generated around $367,000; in 2021 the revenue was $611,000; and in 2021 it was just over $1.5 million.

The purpose of the entertainment funding tax is to provide a source of funds for arts and culture in the city. The tax applies to any venue hosting a performance with a ticket price of $5 or more. The venues involved include for-profit cinemas of all sizes and entertainment facilities with a fixed seating capacity of 5,000 seats or more.

Every person who attends one of these venues for entertainment purposes must pay tax in the amount of 10 per cent of the admission price. The tax is added to the cost of the ticket.

A list of taxable venues are the Canada Life Centre, Princess Auto Stadium, Blue Cross Park, and movie theatres.

The report will be discussed by the finance committee at a meeting on Oct. 10.