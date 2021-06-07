WINNIPEG -- Dozens of Winnipeg emergency room physicians signed a letter sent to the provincial government expressing 'grave concerns' over nursing in city hospital emergency departments.

The letter states the situation is critical as morale and staffing are at all-time lows and many senior emergency department (ED) nurses have resigned with others planning to follow.

The authors want immediate action taken before more ED nurses leave and patient care is compromised.

The letter notes the reasons nurses are leaving are varied, but the physicians said they believe it’s because the nurses are feeling undervalued, unsupported and disrespected by their hospitals, the WRHA/Shared Health and the provincial government.

The workload for hospital EDs is exceptionally high, according to the letter authors. Increasing numbers of COVID-19 positive people showing up at ED doors, the ongoing meth crisis and the related incidences of verbal and physical aggression, numerous high-risk procedures and regular patient care is putting ED nurses at risk of burnout.

The letter goes on to say ED nurses are exhausted from consecutive shifts and mandated overtime, resulting in lost commitment to the health care system. Consequently, many EDs are short-staffed or temporality partially closed, affecting patient care.

Newly graduated nurses are being used to fill vacancies, according to letter, but their lack of experience places more of a burden on experienced staff.

Letter authors said the loss of even one experienced nurse on shift could affect patient care. The loss of multiple nurses in the middle of a pandemic is dangerous.

“I think it’s an incredible show of support,” said Darlene Jackson, president of the Manitoba Nurses Union.

“They’re right. We are in a nursing shortage. We are in a critical nursing shortage. We are seeing vacancies in our emergency departments 30 to 33 per cent vacancies in our emergency departments.”

Jackson said the shortage absolutely impacts the way ER nurses do their job and their ability to have time off.

Jackson said the union has always wanted the province to reward all nurses working during the pandemic with a pay increase.

In December the MNU reached an agreement with the province giving nurses working in priority areas pay allowances.

“The government came to us with very, very focused funding that was incredibly disrespectful to nurses. We managed to negotiate that agreement out to include more nurses and to include some of the hardest hit areas, but they absolutely would not recognize that emergency nurses and urgent care nurses are basically the ambassadors at the doors of our facilities seeing these COVID patients first,” said Jackson.

She said the current agreement for pay increases applies to nurses working in intensive care units, designated COVID units, long-term care facilities, any area that is in an active outbreak, and any area where there is 50 per cent or more patients who are COVID-positive—the latter category is where Jackson thinks emergency departments should be included.

Jackson said the Manitoba Nurses Union would be happy to revisit the agreement for the COVID pay increase to include ER nurses.

CTV News has reached out for comment from the province and Shared Health.

This is a developing story. More to come.