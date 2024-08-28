WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg extending spray pad season

    A spray pad in the City of Winnipeg is pictured in a file photo. A spray pad in the City of Winnipeg is pictured in a file photo.
    Share

    The City of Winnipeg is keeping spray pads open for the first week of September.

    On Wednesday, the city announced spray pad season has been extended to Sept. 8 after originally being scheduled to close on Sept. 3.

    Most spray pads will be open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

    The Boyd Park and Magnus Eliason Recreation Centre spray pads will still close on Sept. 3.

    The city is also reminding residents that outdoor pools and wading pools will close by Sept. 3.

    This includes the Fort Garry Lions, Provencher and Windsor Park outdoor pools, which will close by end-of-day Aug. 30, as well as the Freight House, Kildonan Park, St. Vital, Transcona Aquatic Park and Westdale outdoor pools, which will close by end-of-day Sept. 2.

    Most wading pools are now closed, but the following six will remain open until end-of-day Sept. 2: Central Park, Dakota Park, Ducharme Park, Keenleyside Park, McKittrick Park, and St. John’s Park.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Tylenol maker defeats U.S. lawsuit over labelling

    The maker of Tylenol defeated a lawsuit by U.S. consumers who said they were deceived into overpaying for 'Rapid Release' gelcaps that did not relieve pain faster than cheaper tablets, including those labelled Extra Strength and Regular Strength.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News