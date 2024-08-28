Winnipeg extending spray pad season

The City of Winnipeg is keeping spray pads open for the first week of September.

On Wednesday, the city announced spray pad season has been extended to Sept. 8 after originally being scheduled to close on Sept. 3.

Most spray pads will be open daily from 9:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The Boyd Park and Magnus Eliason Recreation Centre spray pads will still close on Sept. 3.

The city is also reminding residents that outdoor pools and wading pools will close by Sept. 3.

This includes the Fort Garry Lions, Provencher and Windsor Park outdoor pools, which will close by end-of-day Aug. 30, as well as the Freight House, Kildonan Park, St. Vital, Transcona Aquatic Park and Westdale outdoor pools, which will close by end-of-day Sept. 2.

Most wading pools are now closed, but the following six will remain open until end-of-day Sept. 2: Central Park, Dakota Park, Ducharme Park, Keenleyside Park, McKittrick Park, and St. John’s Park.