

Jeremie Charron, CTV Winnipeg





A Winnipeg family celebrated Mother’s day by giving back to the community.

On Sunday, 12-year-old Stephanie and 15-year-old Julia Ryan hosted a Mother’s Day lemonade and cookie stand, which they’ve done for the past nine years.

The girls raise funds for the Misericordia Health Centre, as well as United Way.

The yearly event has become a family affair.

“We get lots of help. Our grandmother makes her famous shortbread, mom makes her famous lemon cookies which are our most popular, and then I make the chocolate chip, which are my best sellers, deep down my favorite,” said Julia.

The girls say the event has grown a lot since their first lemonade stand nine years ago.

“The first year it was just a tiny little table with little jugs of lemonade, now we have three tables, we take pre orders and we have three different kinds of cookies,” said Julia.

In total, the girls baked 1700 cookies this year, with help from their grandmother and mom.

The girls hope to donate a minimum of $400 each to Misericordia and United Way.