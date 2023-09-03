Winnipeg family frustrated with illegal dumping
A Winnipeg woman says her parents are living amongst garbage that people are dumping illegally in her neighbourhood.
Needles, mattresses, and tires are just some of the items littering a Burrows-area street. Two large piles of garbage have sprouted up around the tall grass and weeds between homes and the railroad tracks near Alfred Ave.
Magda Jahgrus’ family has been living in the area for 20 years. She says they file complaints every year about illegal dumping.
“Everything you could imagine you could probably find in this area,” she said, pointing to a pile.
“Nothing is being done. And people have had enough. My parents immigrated here 30 years ago and they didn't immigrate here to live amongst a landfill,” said Jahgrus.
She added her family typically picks up trash around their yard, but can’t clean up large items.
Jahgru says a pile by the alley has grown since she first filed a complaint in mid-July. Another pile closer to her parents' home includes a make-shift fire pit, surrounded by tall grass and garbage.
“I don’t know what it’s going to take for people to take us seriously. I don't think this would happen in the south end.”
Tom Ethans, executive director of Take Pride Winnipeg says illegal dumping happens in every neighbourhood.
“When people see a bunch of garbage like this well then they sometimes will drive by and just dump other stuff there as well,” said Ethans, adding that the garbage is a fire hazard.
“So rather than just tossing the stuff on a street corner or in a back lane let’s take it where it’s supposed to go,” Ethans said.
According to the City of Winnipeg’s website, those dumping illegally could be fined up to $4,000.
Jahgru wants people to stop dumping garbage near her home.
“I’d like to see an actual plan put in place and I’ve asked for this many times,” she said. “What are we going to do to prevent this in the future?”
She’s hopeful something will be done to keep the area safe and clean for her parents who can no longer pick up garbage.
Canadian Pacific Railway, who owns the property the garbage is dumped on, is looking into the matter.
The City of Winnipeg said that residents reporting illegal dumping to 311 can help those investigating by telling them when the dumping happened, what was dumped, and what the people dumping looked like or to identify them if possible. It also asks for license plate numbers and photos or video if available.
