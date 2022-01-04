Winnipeg family stranded in extreme cold now looking for Good Samaritan

A Winnipeg family is searching for the Good Samaritan that helped them when their car left them stranded in extreme cold on New Year's Eve.

Jonathon Francisco and his and 73-year-old mother Lolita were driving home from a relative's house on Friday when a flat tire left them stranded in a turning lane on Bishop Grandin Boulevard.

"We were driving, and then I heard a grinding sound," said Francisco. "It was the sound of the tire rim grinding on the concrete, so I pulled over near Bishop and River Avenue."

Francisco said he called CAA, but hours started to pass and no one showed up. Making matters worse, the car started to run out of gas, meaning the two could not run it for heat in the -33 C weather.

"I didn't know where to set the jack because I've never had to change the tire on that car before," said Francisco.

Around 2:00 a.m., about four hours after being stranded, a Good Samaritan pulled over and offered to help.

"When he stopped to change the tire, outside you could feel the wind and you can see from my fingers I did get a bit of frostbite," Francisco said.

After working on the tire for a while, and about five hours since stopping, the spare was finally on.

"We offered to give him $50 for his trouble, and he kept insisting that he wouldn't take our money. He was about to give me his contact information, but my phone actually died," Francisco said.

Now safe and warm again, Francisco and his mother are searching for the man to buy him coffee or dinner when the pandemic lightens up.

"I'd want to say thank you, and hopefully, there is something I can do to pay him back or pay it forward to someone else."

Even if they don't find their helper, the situation has served as a positive reminder for Francisco.

"It kind of restores your faith in humanity that somebody," he said.

CTV News reached out to CAA and received an email statement.

The company said a high volume of calls and extreme cold created long wait times on New Year's Eve.

"We recognize that this incident did not meet our standards of service. We are currently investigating the situation, and CAA Manitoba thanks our members for their patience during these extreme cold temperatures," said the company in an email.