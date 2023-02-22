Winnipeg fans thrilled to see Bruce Springsteen
Fans of a rock legend say they were willing to pay the price to see The Boss perform in Winnipeg.
Brandon Logan has travelled to places like New York and Chicago to see a Bruce Springsteen show.
“I’m seeing him in 11 days in St. Paul, (Minnesota) so to be able to see him in Winnipeg is incredible,” Logan said.
He said the $380 ticket price was worth it.
"I actually got my stepdad hooked to Springsteen and he's actually coming with me in November.”
Raini Bobei says he was willing to pay whatever it took to go to a Bruce Springsteen concert with his father.
"Dad was a huge fan for many years,” Bobei said. “Always hoped he'd come to Winnipeg; it was one of those things for decades now. It was one of those guys where if he ever came we'd do whatever it took to get tickets."
He and his father both got early access through Ticketmaster’s Verified Fan program, but only one of them could buy the tickets, saying the website crashed for his father.
Bobei was successful. He says they paid 450 dollars per ticket - which he says was a pleasant surprise compared to what they were willing to pay.
"We were prepared to spend upwards of a thousand dollars just for a chance to see him,” Bobei said.
John Einserson is a music historian in Manitoba. He thinks Springsteen’s show will sell out.
"We got a lot of attention recently for prices of some of his shows being up in the thousands of dollars - up to five thousand dollars,” Einserson said. “He kind of lost kind of the working man’s hero tag with that but as I've said it’s once in a lifetime.”
Einserson says Springsteen’s presence in Winnipeg will help attract other big names to the city.
CTV News has reached out to Ticketmaster to find out how many Verified Fans bought tickets to the Winnipeg show, and how ticket demand compared to other cities but did not hear back by the time this story was posted.
