WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg Film Group’s Cinematheque wants to bring the cinematic experience to homes across the city.

The local film group said it is working with film distributors to offer new virtual streaming options. In a news release, it said the goal is to support independent filmmakers and give an opportunity for movie goers to see new cinema.

The initiative, called Cinematheque at Home, will highlight three programs each week, new theatrical release or short programs, which viewers can pay to stream on the Winnipeg Cinematheque website.

On Friday April 10th two feature films will be launched. The first movie will be a new 4k restoration of a Canadian western classic “The Grey.” The film won seven Canadian Film awards including Best Picture and Best Director.