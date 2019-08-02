Winnipeg fire crews battle early morning garage fire
Firefighters fought a garage fire early Friday morning. CTV photo/Gary Robson
Published Friday, August 2, 2019 6:42AM CST
Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews were on the scene of a garage fire early Friday morning.
Fire crews were seen battling the fire on the corner of Pritchard Avenue and Sgt. Tommy Prince Street.
Winnipeg police confirmed the fire took place, but wouldn’t give any additional information at this time.
CTV News reached out to the City of Winnipeg for details, but haven’t heard back yet.