

CTV News Winnipeg





Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service crews were on the scene of a garage fire early Friday morning.

Fire crews were seen battling the fire on the corner of Pritchard Avenue and Sgt. Tommy Prince Street.

Winnipeg police confirmed the fire took place, but wouldn’t give any additional information at this time.

CTV News reached out to the City of Winnipeg for details, but haven’t heard back yet.