Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to a pair of blazes in the city Sunday night.

Firefighters were called to St. Norbert around 5:50 p.m. Sunday for a garage fire in the 400 block of Cross Creek Place.

According to city officials, people living in the home self-evacuated before crews arrived on scene. No injuries were reported, but there was “significant” fire damage to the garage, and smoke damage to the rest of the house.

Around 6:25 p.m., firefighters were called to a kitchen fire in a multi-family residence in the 500 block of St. Jean Baptiste Street in St. Boniface.

The city says all people living in the complex self-evaucated, but two people living in the suite where the fire broke out were assessed on scene and taken to hospital in stable condition.

They are displaced according to the city, along with people living in one additional suite because of fire, smoke and water damage. There is no timeline for when they will be able to return home.

Investigations are ongoing in both fires.