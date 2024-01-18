WINNIPEG
Winnipeg

    • Winnipeg fire crews deal with pair of blazes Thursday morning

    Fire crews cleaning up after a fire at a single-family home on Toronto Street on Jan. 18, 2024. (Source: Joshpeh Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg) Fire crews cleaning up after a fire at a single-family home on Toronto Street on Jan. 18, 2024. (Source: Joshpeh Bernacki/CTV News Winnipeg)
    It was another morning of house fires for the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) Thursday.

    Crews responded to the first blaze at 7:29 a.m. in the 700 block of Toronto Street. A single-family home had black smoke coming from inside, and firefighters doused the home from the outside before entering.

    It was under control by 8:15 a.m. No one was found inside and no injuries were reported.

    The WFPS is investigating the cause.

    The second fire was at a three-storey apartment building in the 400 block of Talbot Avenue. Crews arrived just after 9:50 a.m., found the fire in a suite and extinguished it by 10:04 a.m.

    Everyone in the building was able to get out, and no one was injured.

    Crews learned the fire started accidentally after cooking food was left unattended.

    The damage from the fire was mostly contained to the one suite.

