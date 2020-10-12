WINNIPEG -- A memo was sent to Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service members on Sunday, informing staff an employee has tested positive for COVID-19.

“The impacted employee works in frontline operations and was last at work at Station 1 on October 6,” according to the memo from WFPS Deputy Chief of Operations Christian Schmidt.

Station 1 is located downtown at 65 Ellen Street.

The service said it notified public health about the employee’s close contacts and staff has been told to monitor for symptoms.

According to the memo, Station 1 regularly undergoes deep-cleaning and additional disinfection is underway.

Dept. Chief Schmidt said while the WFPS is "confident in the steps" it's taken to stop the spread of COVID-19, the service will review the incident to “determine if additional steps are necessary.”