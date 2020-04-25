WINNIPEG -- The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service took to the streets Friday afternoon to salute healthcare and frontline workers amid the pandemic.

A parade of fire trucks headed down William Avenue, lights flashing and sirens blaring, in support of the workers at the Health Sciences Centre, and health care workers across Winnipeg.

"From one frontline partner to another: Thank you so much for your solidarity," the Health Sciences Centre tweeted Friday evening. "What a tribute to all healthcare staff."

This evening as the sun went down, Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Services showed their support to our staff with a siren salute down William Avenue. From one frontline partner to another: Thank you so much for your solidarity — what a tribute to all healthcare staff. @cityofwinnipeg pic.twitter.com/Q89aVhsW4k — HSC Winnipeg (@hsc_winnipeg) April 25, 2020

Staff at the Victoria General Hospital also received a tribute from Winnipeg fire fighters Friday evening.

A row of about 10 emergency vehicles, including fire trucks and ambulances, took part in the salute to health care workers.

"Thank you to the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service for this wonderful siren salute," The Victoria General Hospital tweeted Friday.