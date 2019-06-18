It seems sounding an alarm may not always be enough to get people to react quickly in an emergency, so the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service is appealing to another one of the five senses.

Between May of last year and January, six vehicles in the service’s light fleet, which doesn’t include ambulances or fire trucks, have been outfitted with “Howler” sirens that drivers in other vehicles can actually feel.

“It’s a lower tone, it’s almost like a bass speaker kind-of tone and resonates a vibration-y kind of feel,” said Tom Howards, supervisor of light fleet for the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service.

He said each device is about the size of a coffee can and costs around $1,500 with installation.

Howards said there hasn’t been much feedback from members of the public since they’ve been in use, but those behind the wheel report that other drivers respond faster than with traditional sirens.

Don Dacquay, a district chief with the service, has used the new siren on the road and noticed a difference.

“Huge difference. I mean, you turn them on and these people just go, ‘what’s that?’ and they turn to the right and move out of the way immediately,” Dacquay said.

“It actually vibrates their back window, and their car, and I think if they have a loud radio on, they’ll hear it,” said Dacquay, explaining the light fleet vehicles are lower to the ground than ambulances and fire trucks, which he says impacts how well the sound of a siren travels into earshot of other drivers.

The service is considering installing them in other vehicles in the future, including district chief vehicles, platoon vehicles and safety vehicles. Howards says the department has about 30 such vehicles in its light fleet.