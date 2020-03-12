WINNIPEG -- A fire hall in Winnipeg has a sign on the door saying those inside can’t make contact with anyone outside.

A sign on the door of Station 21, located on Regent Avenue, has a sign that says “We are unable to answer the door at this time. We are not able to make any contact with persons outside of this building. Thanks!”

Although the city didn’t confirm which station, they said there is investigation ongoing into that’s COVID-19-related within the fire paramedic service.

The city said it is looking at reports of possible COVID-19 exposure within the fire paramedic service, but at this time they are just reports and nothing is confirmed.

They are currently doing a risk assessment and said they may have more information later.

The province confirmed the first case of COVID-19 in Manitoba on Thursday.

RISK OF EXPOSURE FOR FIREFIGHTERS

Alex Forrest, president of the United Fire Fighters of Winnipeg, said 30 per cent of the firefighting force could be exposed to COVID-19.