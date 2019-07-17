

CTV News Winnipeg





Winnipeg firefighters were kept busy early Wednesday, battling a series of suspicious blazes within about a two-hour span in the city’s West End.

According to a City of Winnipeg release, just before 3 a.m. the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the alley in the 500 block of Furby Street where they put out a garbage fire.

A few minutes later, they went to 550 Furby Street where they found a two-car garage fully engulfed in flames.

Smoke pours from a garage at 550 Furby St. (CTV News Winnipeg).

The fire was declared under control just before 4 a.m.

At 3:10 a.m., WFPS received a report of a fire in a three storey apartment building in the 400 block of Furby Street, the same building where a fire occurred earlier this month.

READ MORE: Furby Street fire caused by evicted tenant, police allege

Crews evacuated the building and got the fire under control by 3:30 a.m.

Tenants were able to return to their suites after the fire was extinguished.

At 4:18 a.m., crews responded to another garbage fire in the 500 block of McGee Street, just three blocks away.

Minutes later, at 4:24 a.m., a fire was reported on the exterior of a home in the 600 block of Agnes Street, in the block over. That fire was quickly extinguished, but crews then discovered two separate garbage fire in the same block.

WFPS said no injuries were reported.

All of the fires are under investigation, and are considered suspicious, it added.

WFPS is asking anyone with information to call Winnipeg Police Service.