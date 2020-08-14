WINNIPEG -- Winnipeg firefighters were kept busy with a house fire on Spence Street Friday afternoon.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the scene in the 600 block of Spence Street at 2:44 p.m.

(CTV News Photo Scott Andersson)

When firefighters arrived, they found a two-and-a-half storey converted home with heavy smoke and flames coming from it. Firefighters had to fight the fire outside of the home temporarily, as it was not safe to enter.

Once the fire was partially knocked down, crews were able to enter the home to finish extinguishing it. The fire was declared under control at 3:37 p.m.

There were no occupants in the home at the time, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

(CTV News Photo Scott Andersson)