WINNIPEG -- Members of the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service responded to two fires on Monday morning -- and they were both on College Avenue.

Firefighters were called to the first fire at an empty, two-storey house in the 300 block of College Avenue just after 3:50 a.m.

When crews got to the scene, they found light smoke coming from the house. Firefighters attacked the fire from inside the house and had it under control by 4:24 a.m.

A few hours later, just after 7 a.m., crews were called to another fire on College Avenue. This fire was in a two-and-a-half storey house in the 500 block of the street.

When firefighters got to the scene, they found heavy smoke coming from the house.

Crews attacked the flames from inside the structure and had the fire under control by 7:22 a.m.

No one was inside either of the houses and no one was hurt.

Both fires are under investigation and there are no damage estimates right now.