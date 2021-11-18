Winnipeg flower business blooms into international operation

Catherine Metrycki (pictured) is the founder of Callia - an online flower delivery business started in Winnipeg that has expanded to every province in Canada and is branching out with locations in the United States as well. (Source: Glenn Pismenny/ CTV News Winnipeg) Catherine Metrycki (pictured) is the founder of Callia - an online flower delivery business started in Winnipeg that has expanded to every province in Canada and is branching out with locations in the United States as well. (Source: Glenn Pismenny/ CTV News Winnipeg)

Winnipeg Top Stories