

Jason Gaidola, CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Foundation is extending a helping to the City of Winnipeg.

The 98-year-old charity said on Jan. 16, it’s prepared to offer as much as $5 million to help fund two proposed city infrastructure projects.

The funding is meant to go towards proposals for both the William Avenue Library renovations for community archives, and a pedestrian and cycling bridge connecting downtown to Osborne Village.

“It creates a landmark for the city,” said the foundation’s CEO Rick Frost.

“I think it makes a statement of how we see the city in the future.”

The bridge is proposed to go over the Assiniboine River connecting McFayden Park and Fort Rouge Park.

St. Boniface Councillor Matt Allard told CTV News that the offer is “generous” and will be “considered” for the 2019 city budget.

Frost said he hopes to see the projects approved and completed in time for the foundation’s 100th birthday in 2021. If not – the offer is still on the table if both projects are still within city plans.

“We’re not tying ourselves to a particular date, but we’re tying ourselves to a vision,” he said.

The city budget is expected to be completed by March 2019.