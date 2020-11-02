WINNIPEG -- One Winnipeg school is moving its students to remote learning because of COVID-19.

Centre Scolaire Leo-Remillard, located on St. Anne's Road, is switching students to remote learning, saying COVID-19 cases in the school continue to grow.

In a letter sent home to parents, it said two additional people with cases had been at school last week when they may have been infectious.

"We do believe COVID-19 has been transmitted in school within the Grade 12 cohort," the letter said.

The school said cases have been identified within cohorts 9C, 10A, 10B, 11A/B, 12B and 12C.

"The affected cohorts have been advised to start self-isolation (quarantine). Public health supports the school's decision to move to remote learning for the entire school."

Students will be learning from home until Nov. 12.