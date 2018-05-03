

CTV Winnipeg





The Winnipeg Fringe Theatre Festival is looking for more than 750 volunteers for this summer’s event.

This year’s festival takes place throughout downtown and the Exchange District from July 18 to 29.

Volunteer jobs at the Fringe Festival include selling tickets and ushering for shows, working at the beverage pavilion, helping out with the children at Kids Fringe, answering attendees’ questions and keeping the festival clean.

Volunteers usually work a minimum of four shifts, that are four to six hours each, over the 12 day festival. Applications are being accepted until July 13.

For more information, visit the festival website or email volunteers@winnipegfringe.com.